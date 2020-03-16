Uzbekistan sends aid to Iran to fight coronavirus

According to the public relations office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the aid included sanitary and medical items.

Some other countries, including China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, the UK, Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and Russia, have sent aid to Iran to help the country fight the potentially fatal disease.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that a total of 13,938 have been infected with the coronavirus. Unfortunately, 724 people have lost their lives.

Some 4,790 people have survived and were discharged from hospitals.

