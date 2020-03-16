President: Public screening to be carried out to contain corona

The move to screen the people is to be taken in coordination with Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health and Medical Education, President Rouhani said at the anti-coronavirus national headquarters meeting.

Through his speech at the meeting, the president called on the people to cooperate with the government's officials in order to go back to the pre-coronavirus situation and witness a healthy society soon.

The president stressed the importance of cooperation between media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) and cyber space to direct the people to follow the right guidelines.

The president asked people not to go out of their homes, or if do, they will follow the health protocols for safety.

About shutdown of education system and the need for remedial procedure for the students, President Rouhani said the make-up classes will surely be held.

He appreciated the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for his guidelines, the Armed Forces for their aid, the medical personnel for their sacrifice and devotion and the Police for the security measures they adopted for the current period.

At the end of his remarks, the president stated that the next meeting of the anti-coronavirus national headquarters will be held on March 21.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has affected thousands of people across the world, while over 6,000 have been killed. About 13,938 people in Iran have coronavius which killed 724 reportedly. Over 4,590 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

President Rouhani said on February 26 that the indigenous experts have achieved capability to produce corona test kits, but their achievements are under examination.

