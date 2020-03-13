Official: Coronavirus infects 11,364; kills 514 in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour said on Friday about the latest number of infected and death toll of coronavirus in the country that from yesterday afternoon until today, according to laboratory results, 1289 new cases of COVID-19 infected patients have been identified in the country and the number of infected in the country has increased to 11,364 people.

Fortunately, so far, 3,529 of the patients with COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged.

Jahanpour said that unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, 85 new COVID-19 infected people have died, and the death toll in the country has risen to 514.

He also spoke about the new cases of COVID-19 patients in the country by provinces and noted that Tehran 303 people, Qom 42 people, Gilan 71 people, Isfahan 110 people, Alborz 6 people, Mazandaran 192 people, Markazi 48 people, Qazvin 12, Semnan 38, Golestan 21, Khorasan Razavi 110, Fars 33 person, Lorestan 25, East Azarbaijan 97 person, Khuzestan 15, Yazd 46 person, Zanjan 20, Kurdestan 9 Ardebil 15 person, Kermanshah 15, Kerman 12 person, Hamadan 10, Sistan and Baluchestan 2 persons, Hormozgan 4, Ilam 8, West Azarbaijan 25 and provinces of South Khorasan, North Khorasan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiloye and Boyer Ahmad and Bushehr have reported cases of new definitive infections with the new Coronavirus.

