Reserve Zionist officer commits suicide after being recalled

The Israel Broadcasting Authority said on Tuesday that a reserve officer of the Army Air Force with the rank of a major had committed suicide after being recalled.

Zionist sources have not published more details about the incident.

Meanwhile, the Zionist media earlier said that a Zionist soldiers had been killed during what was called a military exercise.

This comes as the Israeli media have reported an increase in the number of suicides in various ranks of the regime's army and the numerous cases of assault by commanders and male soldiers on female soldiers.

The Zionist authorities had earlier announced that they would form a committee to deal with the alarming increase in suicide cases within the ranks of the Israeli military forces.

