American soldier killed in Gaza

The US army announced on Tuesday that one of its soldiers had been killed last week after being seriously injured during a mission in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza floating pier project has faced security, logistic and other obstacles ever since humanitarian aid was first sent ashore on May 17.

The United States claims that it built this floating pier, the construction of which began in April at a cost of $320 million, to send more humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

This is while, the US has been the main supporter of the Zionist child-killing regime and has not hesitated to send weapons to Tel Aviv to kill innocent children and women in the Gaza Strip.

A number of Arab political analysts and observers had described Gaza floating pier as a dangerous trap for the US President Joe Biden's government and as the Zionist regime's desire to achieve hidden goals in this area.

