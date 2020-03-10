Iran ambassador in Brussels submits credentials to Belgian king

He conveyed President Hassan Rouhani's friendship message to him and voiced full readiness of the Iranian government for boosting ties with Belgium in the political economic, cultural, scientific and parliamentary fields as well as fighting terrorism.

Belgian king, for his part, expressed mutual respect to the Iranian president and regretted that the Iranian people are grappling with coronavirus and other problems.

He welcomed promoting ties between the two countries in all fields, saying he is prepared to help enhancement of mutual relations.

Iran's ambassador briefed Belgian king on the latest developments surrounding JCPOA and stressed the need for all parties to comply with the deal.

He also commented on Iran's measures to ensure regional peace and security and fighting terrorism.

