Minister: All Iranian museums closed in Nowruz due to COVID19 outbreak

In his letter, Ali Asghar Munesan said that the working hours of museums, palaces and cultural-historical places will be reduced.

In another letter to managers of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts, Munesan declared cancellation order for all New Year ceremonies to prevent coronavirus infections.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office said on Monday that 8,042 people have been infected with coronavirus and 291 people have lost their lives to the potentially fatal coronavirus.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan. It was registered as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009 by the UN.

