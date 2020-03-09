Official: Coronavirus affected cases mount to 7,161 in Iran

Jahanpour said that 595 new affected cases have been identified since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 43 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 1945 people in Tehran, 712 in Qom, 524 in Gilan, 601 in Isfahan, 307 in Alborz, 633 in Mazandaran, 389 in Markazi, 247 in Qazvin, 220 in Semnan, 175 in Golestan, 183 in Razavi Khorasan, 133 in Fars, 151 in Lorestan, 129 in East Azarbaijan, 73 in Khuzestan, 90 in Yazd, 68 in Zanjan, 66 in Kordestan, 72 in Ardebil, 44 in Kermanshah, 36 in Kerman, 60 in Hamedan, 34 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 52 in Hormuzgan, 37 in South Khorasan, 34 in North Khorasan, 26 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, 31 in Ilam, 69 in West Azarbaijan, 9 in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province and 11 in Bushehr have so far been affected by virus.

