Iran's Top security official lauds Iraq's measures to expel occupiers

Speaking at a joint press conference with Iraqi National Security Advisor Faleh al-Fayyaz in Baghdad, Shamkhani said the Zionists are against regional stability and security.

He wished for a day that the Zionists would not exist in the region.

Iran has always wished stability and security for Iraq, he said, adding that undoubtedly Iraq can play an important role in regional and international issues.

Since 2003, Iran and Iraq have developed cooperation, consultations and participation in economic, political, social, health and treatment fields, he noted.

Meanwhile, al-Fayyaz said Iraq attaches importance to maintaining cooperation with Iran in all fields.

The Iraqi nation and government will never forget Iran’s help in defeating ISIS, he added.

Despite problems and difficulties, Iraqi nation will pass them with patience.

Shamkhani on Saturday left Tehran for Baghdad at the head of a high-ranking politico-security delegation.

He was welcomed by Deputy of Iraqi National Security Advisor Esam al-Saadi in Baghdad International Airport late on Saturday.

He told IRNA upon arrival in Baghdad that he will also sit down for talks with Iraqi officials and political leaders of all Shia, Sunni and Kurd tribes.

Shamkhani also reiterated that Iran has had good relations with the friendly and neighboring Iraq since collapse of Saddam's regime in 2003.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish