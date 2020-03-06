Iran FM spox deplores Kabul terror attack

Mousavi sympathized with Afghanistan government and people as well as families of the victims of the sinister terrorist accidents.

The terrorist attack on the ceremony in Afghanistan has so far killed 23 people and injured 33 others.

Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, Chief Executive of the Unity Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, his deputy Mohammad Mohaghegh and Chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council Karim Khalili also attended the event but escaped the terrorist attack.

Abdul Ali Mazari’s death anniversary was also targeted by armed forces last year and the ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

