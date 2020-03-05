WHO envoy hails Supreme Leader's support for anti-corona campaign

The delegation from the World Health Organization (WHO) headed by Regional Director for Emergency Operations Richard Brennan inspected Iran's measures in battling the coronavirus epidemic.

Commenting on Iran's anti-corona actions, Brennan stressed during a meeting with foreign ambassadors in Tehran that the disease is new and world has not sufficient knowledge about it.

Iran's 16-day experience in fighting the virus is indicates that its approach in mobilizing all facilities is correct and logical, he said.

Criticizing all countries creating restrictions to trade and trip amid coronavirus outbreak, he said that WHO does not recommend this; rather it believes that trade and trip should continue by observing the hygienic standards.

He also called on ambassadors to recommend their respective governments to remove undue restrictions for travels.

The WHO delegation is scheduled to leave Tehran for Qom which is grappling with outbreak of coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 70 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency.

