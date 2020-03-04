Mar 4, 2020, 4:52 PM
Coronavirus death toll mounts to 92 in Iran

Tehran, March 4, IRNA - Head of the Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Wednesday that the coronavirus death toll mounted to 92 in Iran out of the total figure of 2,922 people who have been affected by the virus.

Speaking to reporters, Kianoush Jahanpour said 552 people have recovered from the virus and dismissed from hospitals.

15 people have lost their lives to the virus since yesterday, said Jahanpour.

Iran has temporarily shut down schools, universities, and other education centers, and cancelled all the public gatherings like concerts and sport events to help curb the disease.

He also urged the people not to make trips and to cancel all the gatherings.

