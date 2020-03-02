Talks with Taliban to be continued: Spox

Mousavi, who was speaking to reporters during his weekly press briefing said that in case of any talks between Iran and Taliban, Tehran will inform Afghanistan’s government in advance.

He noted that the agreement between Taliban and the US fails to leave any effect on the talks.

On the impact of US sanctions against Iran on the imports of medicine, he said that diagnosis kits are mostly needed by the country in fight against coronavirus. Mousavi said that the Iranian embassies have been informed of the medicines needed by the country.

Although most of the medicines are being produced within the country, some countries, including Turkey and China as well as the Red Cross have helped Iran in this regard and some regional countries have voiced readiness to do the same, Mousavi said.

He also referred to the latest developments in Idlib reiterating that a diplomatic approach will be the only way out of the crisis in Syria.

Mousavi underlined the significance of Syrian peace process in Astana saying that all the concerned countries are expected to return to this process.

Astana talks provide a compromise solution about the crisis in Syria and Idlib which will satisfy all the warring sides, Mousavi said.

He said that no time has been set for a tripartite meeting of Iran, Turkey and Russia in Tehran on the Syria crisis.

When asked about the possibility of a conflict between Iran and Turkey in Idlib, the Iranian spokesman said that Tehran has voiced its concern in this regard and believes that the solution rests upon an immediate ceasefire in Idlib and holding a tripartite meeting among the three guarantors of peace in the country.

Referring to the military presence of France in the Strait of Hormuz, Mousavi said that any presence of foreign forces in the region is an “unconstructive” move which will lead to instability and chaos in this part of the world.

