Iran nat’l weight lifting team cancels warm-up camp due to coronavirus

Speaking to IRNA, head of Iranian women national weight lifting team Bahar Bahrami said on Sunday that the camp was scheduled to be held during March 3-18.

She added that four Iranian weightlifters were supposed to be in the camp.

The exact number of athletes to be dispatched to Asian championships has not yet been identified , she said adding that the camp will not be held until the further notice.

The Asian championships was supposed to be held in Uzbekistan on March 27 but it was postponed to April 15, she reiterated.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry's public relations office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 43 Iranians have succumbed to the lethal coronavirus which has contaminated the country.

He went on to say that 593 Iranian people have been affected by the virus so far.

