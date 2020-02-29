Iranian airlines take home citizens from UAE after restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak

Iran’s consulate-general in Dubai said that the passengers returned to Iran either by Iranian planes or ships.

After the flights were cancelled between Iran and the UAE, a large number of Iranian passengers failed to go home until the follow-up of the Iranian consulate-general in Dubai worked.

However the UAE allowed Iran to send some empty planes to Dubai on Saturday to take home the Iranian citizens.

Some 592 Iranian citizens have been returned by Mahan Air. Some 183 passengers have come back to the country by Iran Air and some 183 others have been returned to the country by Kish Air, according to the Iranian consulate-general in Dubai.

It also said that 540 other Iranian passengers left Sharjah, UAE for the port city of Bandar Abbas in southern Iran by ship.

All the remaining Iranian passengers will return to the country within the next few days, it added.

