China sends second anti-Corona aid shipment to Iran

Iran's Embassy to China announced on Friday that messages of sympathy, support and assistance from various Chinese groups continued, and more shipments would be sent in the coming days.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador in Beijing Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said that first shipment of Chinese aid to counter coronavirus was sent to Iran late on Thursday.

He wrote in his twitter account late on Thursday that in response to the Iranian people's solidarity with the Chinese people, first shipment of aid was dispatched to Iran on Thursday night.

Remarkable aid packages are to arrive in Iran in the coming days, he said, noting that no doubt that China is more experienced and resolute than others in helping Iran.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish