Performance of Iran's Maqami traditional Music acclaimed in Portugal

The musical ceremony was held on the occasion of registration of skill of crafting and playing Iran's Dotār- Do means two and tar means string- in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

A number of diplomats and representatives residing in Portugal as well as members of Muslim society and those interested in traditional Iranian music were present in the ceremony.

Iran's Ambassador to Portugal Morteza Damanpaak also attended the ceremony.

In addition, Iranian artists Abdollah Abdi from Torbat-e Jam in northeastern Iran, and Rahman Haqiqi who resides in Portugal played and flaunted traditional Iranian music.

Addressing the ceremony, the Iranian ambassador described music as a common language that strengthens human relations and deepens cultural ties among the world nations.

He then censured the US President Donald Trump for making a threat two months ago that he was to target 52 cultural Iranian sites.

Damanpaak said such a threat was reminder of terrorist operations by the terrorist group of Daesh.

Despite the US anti-Iran measures, signs of Iran's rich culture and civilization are imperishable, the ambassador said.

Master Abdollah Abdi started his European tour from Poland. In Lisbon, then Munich in Germany and Bern in Switzerland, he is to introduce Iranian traditional music.

