Envoy: Coronavirus raises alarms in Europe

Coronavirus spread as the most important developments of the world heath is in the center of world’s attention, he wrote in his Instagram page.

Elaborating on the latest developments regarding spread of the coronavirus and also treatment of the affected cases in the world, he said, China with about 78,000 cases has the most number of affected ones in the world.

About 2,600 people were killed and about 25,000 others were released from hospital, he noted, adding that 150 people has recently been affected by coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has warned that coronavirus may become pandemic, calling on the Governments to embark on campaign at national and international level to reduce of its spread and the average number of affected cases.

Baeidinejad added that 61 people have been affected in Iran and 12 of them were killed.

City of Qom has been epicenter of coronavirus in Iran, he said, adding that in order to control the disease, Iran has banned holding cultural and sports events and has put on the agenda closing schools and universities.

Many countries in the Middle East and South Asia like Pakistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, UAE, Iraq and Saudi Arabia presented different statistics on the affected cases and many of them just reported one death case, Iranian diplomat said.

The World Health Organization is worried about spread of Coronavirus in these countries and some of them do not have a strong and intensive heath system to diagnose and fight the disease, he noted

South Korea suddenly face many affected cases which were reported as 833 ones and eight of them were killed.

Baeidinejad said that in order to control coronavirus epidemic, South Korea has closed all public social, arts and sports events.

Italy in a short time span turned out to be the epicenter of affection in Europe, he said adding that the number of affected cases reached 219 and eight of them were killed.

The affected cases were in Lombardy region, Milan and people just out of concern and fear ransacked the food stores and emptied the shelves.

Italian official tried to control the epidemic by closing public ceremonies.

