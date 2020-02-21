US afraid of democracy, public participation in Iran: Spox

After they put over 83 million Iranians under pressure and economic terrorism but were disappointed, they targeted election in the country, Mousavi said on Friday.

Mousavi made the remarks regarding the latest sanctions imposed by the US Treasury Department on the Iranian individuals including some members of the Guardian Council.

Such moves bring nothing but defeat and disappointment for Washington's maximum pressure policy, the spokesman noted.

He went on to say that nation, government and all bodies of the Islamic Republic do not show any appreciation for the sanctions imposed by the US cowardly and maniacally.

Iran will strongly move towards its bright future, the spokesman stressed.

Reciprocal measure to maximum pressure is maximum resistance, he said adding that these are the American officials who will ultimately bow down to Iranian nation's will.

At last, they will learn to talk to the great Iranian people through language of respect instead of language of sanction, he concluded.

1483**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish