The company wrote on its Instagram that flights to China over the past days are operated at the request of the government to send humanitarian aid observing all safety standards.

Passenger flights to the country were suspended several weeks ago due to the spread of coronavirus.

Direct flight from and to China were stopped at the order of First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri on January 31 to prevent spread of the disease.

