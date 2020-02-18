Iran, Nakhchivan review scientific ties

Elbrus Isayev stressed Nakhchivan State University's interest in establishing cooperation with Iranian scientific and educational centers.

He added that Nakhchivan State University has now cooperation with universities of Tabriz, Tehran and Zanjan in exchanging professors at conferences.

The development plan of the university and its capacities are based on the future prospects of development and the needs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the fields of medicine, railroad development, energy and agriculture, he noted.

Meanwhile, Hosseini underlined the position and importance of scientific relations in reinforcing ties between universities of Iran and Nakhchivan.

