Iranians got used to US' contradictions, FM spokesman says

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that the dignified Iranians have gotten used to the contradictions of the disgraced officials of the US.

Commenting on the baseless remarks made by a number of US officials concerning elections in Iran, the top diplomat added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always paid attention to the elections.

Instead of questioning the election in Iran, the US officials should clarify the ambiguities of a wide range of Americans and world people about the unclear mechanisms of the US presidential election that ignore the votes of the overwhelming majority.

