Spox: Int'l community silence emboldens Saudi-led coalition

Mousavi sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims of the deadly attack which claimed the lives of scores of Yemenis and injured others.

He added that over the last few years, we observed that whenever coalition forces led by Saudis or their allies are defeated ludicrously in the battlefields, they ruthlessly kill women, kids and civilians by the US weapons and create massive humanitarian disaster, he added.

The spokesman called on the international community to put an end to war in Yemen, saying that silence of the international community toward these war crimes has emboldened the Saudi-led coalition to trample upon human rights of the civilians living in Yemen.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish