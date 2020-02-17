Larijani: Iran favors free, independent, flourishing Lebanon

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival at Lebanon airport, Larijani said Iran has always had friendly and great relations with Lebanon.

He congratulated the Lebanese people on formation of new Lebanese government.

Lebanon got a 20-minister government led by former minister Hassan Diab, after 33 days of arduous negotiations.

Larijani said that his trip is aimed at holding talks with Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament of Lebanon and other officials on the developments in the Middle East, Palestine issue and promoting Tehran-Beirut ties.

Larijani is scheduled to visit Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrollah, cultural and political elites of Lebanon, Palestinian groups, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister of Lebanon Hassan Diab.

He will also participate in press conference at Iranian diplomatic mission in Lebanon on Monday night.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish