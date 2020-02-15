Jahanbakhsh's 2nd goal for Brighton brings good luck

Having experienced a painful 18-month goal drought, Jahanbakhsh netted his first goal for the club on December 29, 2019.

The Iranian winger drilled a shot into the bottom corner of the Bournemouth goal and his team won the match 2-0.

He appeared close to tears on the pitch and was crowded around by his team-mates.

This was followed up by an overhead strike against Chelsea on January 1, 2020, and Jahanbakhsh celebrated his equalizer that earned Brighton a point.

The 'onefootball' website described the superb bicycle kick goal as "a work of art".

"I had a feeling the bicycle kick was the only way I could hit the ball. But as you see in my reaction I didn't expect it to touch the net!" Jahanbakhsh told the official premierleague website.

"I couldn't have asked for any better goal in such a game. I would name it as the best goal I've ever scored," he added.

His goal and the efforts scored by James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury, Sebastien Haller, Richarlison de Andrade, Nathan Redmond, Jay Rodriguez as well as Raul Jimenez were nominated the January 2020 Goal of the Month in the Premier League.

Finally, he overpowered other contenders and his overhead kick was selected the January 2020 Goal of the Month by a panel of experts combined with a public vote.

The head coach of Brighton, Graham Potter praised the persistence and determination of the 26-year-old athlete, adding persistence has paid off for Alireza.

