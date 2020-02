The Western world claims to advocate the freedom of access to information but it has denied people from enjoying their rights to information over the past years, Fadavi said.

The commander said that the hegemonic powers have no fear to tell lies if their interests so require.

He reiterated that all the aspects of Iran’s military attack on the US airbase in Iraq will become evident by the Americans themselves “in their partisan games”.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish