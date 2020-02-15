Iran not intending to attack any country: Cmdr

He made the remarks in the closing ceremony of the scientific competitions of the Iranian Army here on Saturday.

Referring to the Supreme Leader's assertion that Iran needs to get stronger to avoid wars, Sayyari said Iran needs to get stronger to be able to sit with more strength at the international negotiation tables, .

The enemy should know that if they invade Iran, they will receive a crushing response which will make them repent their actions, he said.

Sayyari added that Iran should become strong enough so that no country could contemplate attacking Iran or its interests.

He also quoted the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as saying the country should get strong in every field, including economic, cultural, social, and military areas.

