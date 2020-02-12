AEOI Chief: Iran open to negotiations, logic

He made the remarks in a meeting with the IAEA’s newly appointed Director General Rafael Grossi in Vienna late on Tuesday.

Salehi said after the meeting that ties with the IAEA are very good and based on mutual understanding and decisions of the UN nuclear agency as an international reference should not be affected by political considerations.

He hoped that Iran's cooperation with the specialized agency will continue.

Salehi arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend an international nuclear security conference.

Organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the conference aims to help exchange views and foster international cooperation on nuclear security.

