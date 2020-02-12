Feb 12, 2020, 8:25 AM
AEOI Chief: Iran open to negotiations, logic

Tehran, Feb 12, IRNA -- The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi reiterated that Iran favors negotiations and logic but it will make no decision under pressure.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the IAEA’s newly appointed Director General Rafael Grossi in Vienna late on Tuesday.

Salehi said after the meeting that ties with the IAEA are very good and based on mutual understanding and decisions of the UN nuclear agency as an international reference should not be affected by political considerations.

He hoped that Iran's cooperation with the specialized agency will continue.

Salehi arrived in Vienna on Sunday to attend an international nuclear security conference.

Organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the conference aims to help exchange views and foster international cooperation on nuclear security.

