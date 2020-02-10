Iran, Pakistan ink MoU on custom e-data sharing 

Director-General of Information Technology and Communication of Iran's Customs Administration Haydeh Bagheripour and Chief of International Customs - Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Fayaz Rasool Maken signed the MoU in Islamabad.

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Ali Hosseini, 3rd Secretary of Finance Section at Iran Embassy Mohsen Fatahtabar, Acting Chairman of FBR Nausheen Javed Amjad and Member of FBR Muhammad Javed Ghani were also present on the occasion.

Bagheripour arrived in Islamabad on Monday to meet senior officials of Pakistani customs and the Federal Board of Revenue to expand cooperation between the two countries.

It is to be noted that Iran and Pakistan had signed an agreement in March 2004 for joint custom collaboration, however, the cooperation between the countries remained limited in the field despite the agreement.

The latest MoU would help the countries to expand their cooperation through electronic data sharing particularly regarding goods and cross border movement.

Ambassador Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini terming the MoU an important development said that close custom cooperation between Iran and Pakistan would help to make border markets active and eliminate smuggling.

He noted that the two countries need to regularize trade on the joint border.

Pakistani side during the meeting thanked the Iranian delegation for visiting Pakistan and said that the country is looking forward to boosting cooperation with Iran, especially in the customs sector.

