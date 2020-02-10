ICT minister says will announce details of Zafar Satellite launching

In his Twitter message, Azari Jahromi urged people not to pay attention to fake news.

He said he will provide to the public the details of the failed launching program soon.

He wrote: "Today "Zafar" satellite launch failed. Like many scientific projects, Failure happened. FALCON 9, Juno II, ATLAS, PROTON M, ANTARES are just few samples of US launch failures. But We're UNSTOPPABLE! We have more Upcoming Great Iranian Satellites!"

A number of Iranian officials and reporters headed for Semnan province to observe the launching operation of Zafar Satellite on Sunday but it was not placed in the orbit.

The satellite has been designed for imaging, sending and saving messages and creating link between two users.

Preparing map of lands, basic map, civil development map, agricultural fields map, map on changes in lands natural environment and jungles, monitoring developments in seasonal and perpetual lakes, identifying damaged areas after crisis and upgrading structural maps are among mission of the satellite.

Zafar also carries S&F consignment which provides features such as broadcasting a single message to all users, one-way voice communication between two users, sending a message to 256 direct users.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish