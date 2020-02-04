Senior advisor terms 'Deal of Century' as most disgraceful deal

Major General Yahya Rahimi Safavi on Tuesday in a commemoration ceremony of 10-Day Dawn which was held to honor Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and his companions noted that Trump has made two major and strategic mistakes by assassinating Gen. Soleimani and declaring the Deal of the Century. The martyrdom of Qasem Soleimani will lead to the reaction of Islamic nations and the blood of martyrs defending the holy shrines and martyr Soleimani will pave the way to Quds.

The Deal of the Century is Trump's latest attempt to escape the great failure in the face of the resistance front, and the Deal of the Century is the most disgraceful deal of the century, and just as the Great Middle East plan failed, so will the Century deal.

9455**1430

