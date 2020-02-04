Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran still set to cooperate with EU on settling issues: Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said Monday that Iran is still committed to its obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers, despite the other signatories’ failure to uphold their end of the deal.

- Iran localizes production of over 1,000 oil equipment items

The managing director of the National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) successfully indigenized the technology for the production of over 1,000 oil equipment items over the past 12 months.

- Iranian flight to return students from China’s Wuhan

The Iranian deputy minister of roads and urban development said a special flight will be operated today to fetch Iranian students stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of an ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- China: U.S. Whipping Up Panic Over Coronavirus

China accused the United States on Monday of whipping up panic over a fast-spreading coronavirus with travel restrictions and evacuations as Chinese stocks plunged on the first day back from the extended Lunar New Year holiday.

- Iran third at Szent Istvan U-16 Basketball Cup

Iran finished in third place at the Szent Istvan U-16 Basketball Cup.

- OIC rejects Trump’s Middle East plan

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called "deal of the century” on the decades-old Zionist-Palestinian conflict.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Polish troupe performs “Silence” on child victims of wars at Fajr

Polish troupe Teatr Biuro Podrozy performed their acclaimed play “Silence”, which highlights children as the most numerous victims of wars in the Middle East, during the 38th Fajr International Theater Festival.

- Jahanbakhsh wins Match of the Day goal of the month

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh has won Match of The Day’s goal of the month.

- Elections manifest excellence of Iran’s national security: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), has said elections are a manifestation of expansion and excellence of Iran’s national security.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- TSE close at record highs

Tehran stocks climbed 2.5% on Monday to stage one of its biggest rallies. The main gauge of Tehran Stock Exchange gained more than 10,600 points and hit the historic level of 438,881 points.

- IRENEX offers Salaf contracts to finance oil project

Standard parallel salaf contracts worth 2.5 trillion rials ($20 million) will be offered on the Iran Energy Exchange on Tuesday to finance Azar Oilfield projects.

- Tehran mayor submits next budget

Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi submitted the budget for the next fiscal year (March 2020-21) to the capital city’s Islamic City Council on Sunday.

