Cleric terms 'Deal of Century' as conspiracy, betrayal

Addressing the second sermon of Friday prayers, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Movahedi Kermani said that people were afraid of the Shah. Imam came to make them awake.

"Now the Iranian people are independent and dignified and people must follow Vilayat al-Faqih," he added.

Commenting on the Deal of the Century, Movahedi Kermani stated that world liberals all shouted what is a dangerous plan.

Mahmoud Abbas says they sold al- Quds. Al- Quds is not for sale. This deal was a conspiracy. It was a betrayal. The Palestinian people would reject it and will fight hard to prevent it.

"We will thwart the plots and occupation, and we will continue to form a Palestinian state in the capital of Quds and its borders of 1967. We are not terrorists but we are fighting terrorism, he noted.

Tehran's interim Friday Prayers Leader said that Hezbollah says the deal of the century is a very dangerous step that will have dire consequences for the future of the region and its nations. The deal is a disgrace resulted from the collusion and betrayal of a number of Arab organizations.

Movahedi Kermani added that no conspiracy, deal and treason can violate the rights of Palestinians.

US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday announced his so-called 'Deal of Century'.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

