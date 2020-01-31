Iranian artist's paintings exhibition kicks off in Netherlands

The exhibition features 24 paintings by the artist living in Ahvaz, Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran.

Speaking in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, which was held with the attendance of the creator of these works, a number of foreign ambassadors and diplomats and Iranian and Dutch enthusiasts at the "House of Iranians" in The Hague, Alireza Kazemi Abadi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Netherlands announced the aim of the exhibition as creating an opportunity for holding cultural dialogue between nations and taking advantage of the cultural tools to break the stereotypes and molds of the subjective and unreal constructions.

He went on to say that the message of the exhibition was to show the status of art to the Iranian people.

Performing traditional Persian music by Arezu Rezvani and Farid Sheikh Bahai also adorned the final part of the opening ceremony.

The exhibition will be underway for four days, followed by a visit to the city of Maastricht in the Netherlands and Munich, Germany.

9455**2050

