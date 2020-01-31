Prominent director says hearts of Iranian people are with Chinese people

In a letter issued by China International Radio on Friday, Majidi said I know you are going through very difficult days and moments.

I want you to know that the hearts of all the people of the world, especially the Iranian people, are with you, he added.

All the moment I remember you and the innocent children of China. Certainly, these bitter and dark days will be over, and I am sure you, the great people of China, as you have proven throughout history to be a hard-working, struggling nation, will prevail over this great human tragedy.

The renowned Iranian director wrote that with your perseverance, you bring hope and life back to China. I wish you all dear health and success. Long live the great people of China.

Majidi also said in an interview with the Chinese media that he is soon preparing a film on the struggle and cooperation of Chinese people, children and families to fight the disease.

China International Radio described Majid Majidi as a renowned Iranian and world director whose films have won many international accolades.

He is a longtime friend of the Chinese people and has traveled to China many times, the media added.

Earlier, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China announced that the number of Coronavirus victims has mounted to 132 and some 6,000 more have been affected.

Based on the reports, 91 people are affected in Beijing, one of them died and 4 others were cured.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting Coronavirus.

The coronavirus was first seen in late December 2019 in Wuhan, central China. It has so far killed 41 and affected 729 while there are 1,287 suspected cases.

Meanwhile earlier, Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said no case of Coronavirus has so far been observed in Iran, saying that visas for Chinese citizens will be issued if they have a clean health card.

Namaki said that SARS coronavirus had a considerable mortal rate in 2002, adding that it became viral in 2012 under the name of the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

