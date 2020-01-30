Five terrorists killed in police operation in NW Pakistan

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) two Pakistan Army soldiers were also killed in the incident.

“Security Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Waziristan. In exchange of fire, 5 terrorists killed,” said the statement.

The operation by the security forces focused on a terrorist hideout in the region and was launched after intelligence information was received of terrorist presence in the area.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers and two terrorists were killed during IBO near a village in North Waziristan last December.

