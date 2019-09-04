Terror bid foiled as security forces kill six terrorists in SW Pakistan

According to details, intelligence agencies and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a joint operation on a tip-off near Quetta’s Eastern Bypass during which the terrorists hiding in the area opened fire and injured three security officials.

A CTD spokesperson said one of the suicide bombers blew himself up during encounter by detonating his explosive vest.

He added, during the operation, six terrorists were killed which also included a woman who was wearing a suicide jacket.

He added five security personnel were also injured in exchange of gunfire. Authorities said they seized weapons and ammunition after the operation from the compound.

Due to the mourning month of Muharram security is on high alert across Pakistan to avoid any untoward situation.

Earlier On 31 May Quetta police killed a suicide bomber in the city's Mecongi road area when he attempted to gain entry into Shia mosque saving the lives of many innocent people.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish