Larijani: 'Deal of Century' injures sentiments of Muslims

Speaking in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri, Larijani said recognizing the Holy Quds as capital of the Zionist regime of Israel has laceratedthe feelings of all Muslims in the world.

The Deal of Century will be failed since the resistance background of Palestinians is to some extent greater and more efficient than such fake and unreal plans, he added.

US and the Israeli regime assume that Resistance Movement has weakened by the assassination of the IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the can hatch any conspiracy, he noted.

The tree of Resistance have become stronger, Larijani reiterated.

Referring to the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) due to get underway in Burkina Faso, he underscored establishing unity among all Islamic states with regard to consultation between Islamic parliaments and activating the PIUC in defending Palestinians to defeat the fake ‘Deal of Century’.

Berri, for his part, described the ‘Deal of Century’ as a plot aiming to trample upon rights of the Palestinians and to reject native residents of this historic place.

He slammed Zionists’ crimes, saying accepting this dangerous plan means losing Palestine completely.

He noted that the ‘Deal of Century’ will result in unity among all Palestinian groups for standing against illegitimate demands of the Zionists.

Berri stressed that parliamentary cooperation in the framework of PUIC will certainly play major role in defeating this plan.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a message that Iran is ready for cooperation with regional countries for standing against the big conspiracy "Deal of Century" which posed a threat to the Islamic Ummah.

The White House claimed that this Vision is the most serious, realistic, and detailed plan ever presented, one that could make Israelis, Palestinians, and the region safer and more prosperous.

"This Vision is just the first step and provides the basis for historic progress toward peace. The United States hopes this Vision will lead to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians," it added.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

