Hezbollah drones hit area where Netanyahu's home located: Israeli media

Israeli media reported late on Thursday that an explosion was heard in the area where prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu resides, located in Caesarea, near Haifa and Tel Aviv, according to the Lebanese Al-Ahed news website.

The reports indicate that a drone attack by Hezbollah was responsible for the explosion.

Hezbollah has launched multiple drone attacks on the area where Netanyahu's home is located there in recent days.

Some Zionist media outlets say that Netanyahu has been working in a “fortified basement” since the October drone attack conducted by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah on his house.

Also, on October 19, Zionist media reported that Hezbollah had launched an explosive drone at Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea in occupied Quds.

Israel’s Channel 11 said the drone was launched from Lebanon, traveled directly 70km, and then reached Netanyahu’s home. The smoke caused by the explosion was visible from a remote distance.

An informed source told Israel's Channel 12 that Netanyahu and his wife were not present in their home at the time of the explosion.

About a week after the attack, the office of the Israeli prime minister requested an additional budget of about $528,000 to strengthen security services in Qisariya in the occupied territories.

