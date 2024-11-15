Several explosions reported in Syria's Zainabiya

Several explosions were heard around the city of Damascus, the cause of which is under investigation, IRNA citing Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday.
6125**2050
Tehran, IRNA - Local media in Damascus have reported that several explosions were heard in the Sayyidah Zaynab area near the capital city of Damascus, Syria.
