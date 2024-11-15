Nov 15, 2024, 12:10 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85660038
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran foreign ministry calls on embassies to facilitate exports

Nov 15, 2024, 12:10 PM
News ID: 85660038
Iran foreign ministry calls on embassies to facilitate exports

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the ministry urged all Iranian Embassies to facilitate exporting of Iranian products, especially carpets.

On the sidelines of  the 31st Iran International Handmade Carpet Exhibition in Tehran on Thursday, Araghchi said that his deputy for economic diplomacy has been mandated to work on exporting Iranian products, especially carpets.

While talking to the activists of Iran's carpet industry, he said that all are obliged to help to develop the production, sale and export of Iranian carpets.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduces more Iranian carpets to the people of the world, anyway, in my opinion, a general policy should be defined and the role of each ministry and institution should be defined for the development of the global markets of handwoven carpets, Araghchi highlighted.

Iran foreign ministry calls on embassies to facilitate exports

The 31st Iran International Handmade Carpet Exhibition was launched at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on November 13.

The International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets is the largest and most prestigious exhibition of handmade carpet in terms of number of carpets supplied and showcased.

6125**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .