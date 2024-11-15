Iran foreign ministry calls on embassies to facilitate exports

On the sidelines of the 31st Iran International Handmade Carpet Exhibition in Tehran on Thursday, Araghchi said that his deputy for economic diplomacy has been mandated to work on exporting Iranian products, especially carpets.

While talking to the activists of Iran's carpet industry, he said that all are obliged to help to develop the production, sale and export of Iranian carpets.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs introduces more Iranian carpets to the people of the world, anyway, in my opinion, a general policy should be defined and the role of each ministry and institution should be defined for the development of the global markets of handwoven carpets, Araghchi highlighted.

The 31st Iran International Handmade Carpet Exhibition was launched at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on November 13.

The International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets is the largest and most prestigious exhibition of handmade carpet in terms of number of carpets supplied and showcased.

