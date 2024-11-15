Nov 15, 2024, 10:37 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85659985
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Hezbollah carries out 32 missile operations against Zionist targets

Nov 15, 2024, 10:37 AM
News ID: 85659985
Hezbollah carries out 32 missile operations against Zionist targets

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has launched 32 fresh missile operations against a variety of Zionist targets in the occupied territories on Thursday.

In separate statements on Friday, the resistance group said it had conducted missile and rocket attacks on different targets across the Israeli-occupied territories, especially the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Acre.

Hezbollah also announced in another statement that “the Islamic Resistance  has targeted the ‘Tel Haim’ base (belonging to the Military Intelligence Division of the ‘Israeli’ enemy army), which is 120 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the city of Tel Aviv".

The Lebanese resistance  also targeted the Tayr Harfa village in Tyre District in Southern Lebanon, located 16 kilometers south of Tyre.

6125**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .