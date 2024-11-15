Hezbollah carries out 32 missile operations against Zionist targets

In separate statements on Friday, the resistance group said it had conducted missile and rocket attacks on different targets across the Israeli-occupied territories, especially the Shraga base north of the occupied city of Acre.

Hezbollah also announced in another statement that “the Islamic Resistance has targeted the ‘Tel Haim’ base (belonging to the Military Intelligence Division of the ‘Israeli’ enemy army), which is 120 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, in the city of Tel Aviv".

The Lebanese resistance also targeted the Tayr Harfa village in Tyre District in Southern Lebanon, located 16 kilometers south of Tyre.

