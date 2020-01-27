Official underlines East Azarbaijan, Turkey cultural commonalities

Speaking in a meeting with the Turkish Consul General in Tabriz, Hüseyin Güngör, Morteza Abdar discussed solutions for maintaining cooperation with regard to historical Bazaar and Kandovan Village.

He called for defining operational topics on preserving valuable works.

Abdar noted that good relations have been established in strengthening historical monuments and archeology with foreign institutions like Germany and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Bazaar of Tabriz is a historical market situated in the city center of Tabriz, Iran. It is one of the oldest bazaars in the Middle East and the largest covered bazaar in the world.

It is one of Iran's UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Kandovan is an ancient village in Sahand Rural District in the Central District of Osku County, East Azarbaijan Province, northwestern Iran. It is situated in the foothills of Mount Sahand, near the city of Osku.

