Iran's cultural exports hit $500 million

The economic growth of the cultural and creative sectors is very high, Mohammad Shariatmadari said on Sunday at the inaugural ceremony of the National Foundation for Cultural Technologies Development, noting that according to the UNESCO statistics in 2013, there were about 30 million jobs in the creative and cultural industries and about $ 2.250 billion in turnover have been created in these industries.

He added that most of it belong to the continent of Asia and Oceania with a 34 percent share of value-added and 12.7 million job opportunities.

The Minister of Labor said that at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the volume of the creative economy would be more than $3.6 billion a year, equivalent to five percent of the world's GDP.

He said that in 2015 the amount of creative and cultural products and services' exports in the world exceeded $509 billion, with developing countries’ shares hitting more than $265 billion to developed countries.

