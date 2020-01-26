6  barges catch fire in Jask Port

Head of Hormozgan Crisis Management Abdulhamid Saadini said that the barges included one cargo boat and five fishing boats, four of which were completely burnt and the fire in the other two was controlled.

"The cause of the accident is not yet known," Saadini said, adding that due to the weather and wind conditions, the fire spread to other barges and caused the spread of fire.

He said that the incident happened in the basin of Jask port dock, noting that detailed investigation of the cause of the incident will be carried out by the relevant departments and will be notified as soon as possible.

The official said that all the rescue forces, now in cooperation with the Army, IRGC and Fire Stations, Ports and Maritime Organization, are engaged in the fire fighting.

