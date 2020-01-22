Pakistan resolves border issues with Iran: PM Imran

"We have had issues with Iran in the past in discussing common borders, and now Pakistan is taking steps to improve these issues," Imran Khan said Wednesday at the International Media Council meeting in Davos.

Earlier Dr. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran during a meeting with the Pakistani Foreign Minister in Tehran had said that the borders of Iran and Pakistan should be borders of peace and friendship and that some groups should not allow our borders to be insecure.

Expressing his views PM Imran said military is not a solution for ending conflicts and this is what he has been trying to apprise the Americans from day one.

“I always opposed to US approach and believed that this whole war on terror was a wrong way of fighting terrorism,” he said.

“From day one I believed that the only way forward was that we have peace in Afghanistan, we also try to help the US for peaceful settlement in Afghanistan,” he said.

He added that Afghanistan is an economic corridor right upto central Asia so it is very important that there should be peace.

“I felt the war on terror has created more terrorism because of collateral damage and we witnessed that in our own country,” he pointed out.

PM Imran said in Pakistani tribal areas there were drone attacks in which people got killed who joined militants. "I was opposed to that war but I was considered anti-American and someone who was pro-Taliban," he said.

“Earlier the US expected Pakistan to help them in war in Afghanistan and I think Pakistan should have never accepted that challenge by the US because we could not deliver so our governments made the biggest mistake by accepting that and later we lost over 70,000 people in this war against terror and we were also held responsible for US not succeeding,” he noted.

On India he said that Pakistan desires to have good ties with India but we are not getting positive response from the other side.

Expressing concerns over tensions between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that one should not even think about a conflict between two nuclear armed states owing to the devastation it would create across the world.

