President said in his letter that if Iran's nuclear case is referred to the United Nations Security Council and pre-JCPOA sanctions return, Iran will exit the NPT as a retaliatory measure.

If the case is referred to the UN Security Council, the idea of withdrawing from the NPT would be brought up, but before that, other plans could be placed on the agenda, Zarif said earlier on Monday after attending a parliamentary hearing.

