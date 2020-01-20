Greece welcomes expanding tourism ties with Iran

Theoharis met Iran’s Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi this week to discuss cultural and tourism ties, in the wake of historical commonalities between Iran and Greece.

Both officials agreed on common grounds of civilization and culture and the long-standing relations between the two ancient nations.

The Greek minister said that there should be broad cooperation between all sectors, including political, cultural and economic areas, of both countries to make the expansion of tourism ties happen.

He hoped that he would pay a visit to Iran and see its historical monuments, cultural heritage, and handicrafts in the near feature.

