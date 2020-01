The 169 identified bodies belong to the victims whose relatives had provided their genetic samples and their identity is available on the organization's website at www.imo.ir, the LMO said, adding that 150 bodies have been handed to their families.

The Ukraine Airliner was unintentionally targeted by Iran's defense missile system and crashed in southern Tehran on January 8 shortly after take-off, killing all 176 people on board.

9416**2050

