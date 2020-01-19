Iran has no problem in providing safety for flights, sports minister says

On his phone call with Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Masoud Soltanifar criticized the AFC’s decision not to let the Iranian team's hosting their own matches.

Soltanifar said that as the letter of Iran Civil Aviation Organization shows, Iran has no problems in providing security for air traffic.

He added that the decision has been affected by the anti-Iran media and it is a surprise to have such conduct toward the teams with the biggest number of fans in Asia.

Sheikh Salman Al Khalifa promised to inspect the AFC’s again.

The AFC announced in a letter on Thursday that the Iranian team is not allowed to host their own matches in the AFC Champions League and that the games should be held in a third country.

The Iranian sports officials and the managers of the four teams to represent Iran in the AFC Champions League, i.e. Perspolis, Esteghlal, Sepahan, and Shahr-e Khodro, announced that if they are to play in a third country, they will withdraw from the League.

The managers of the four teams have informed the AFC of their decision in a jointly signed letter.

The final decision of the AFC will be announced on Sunday in Malaysia.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish